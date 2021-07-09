Most Californians are against recalling Gov. Gavin Newsom — but 1 number should trouble him
There's good news and bad news for California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) when it comes to his September recall election. In May, the Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) found that 54 percent of likely voters approved of Newsom's performance, and 57 percent opposed his recall. However, those who want Newsom out of office are 15 percentage points likelier to be following the recall closely — suggesting they are the most energized and eager to hit the polls.theweek.com
