Most Californians are against recalling Gov. Gavin Newsom — but 1 number should trouble him

By Catherine Garcia
 10 days ago
There's good news and bad news for California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) when it comes to his September recall election. In May, the Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) found that 54 percent of likely voters approved of Newsom's performance, and 57 percent opposed his recall. However, those who want Newsom out of office are 15 percentage points likelier to be following the recall closely — suggesting they are the most energized and eager to hit the polls.

The Week

41 candidates made the ballot for California's September recall election

There are 41 candidates who have met the qualifications to run in California's gubernatorial recall election, with the state releasing the list late Saturday night. During the last recall election in 2003, when Gov. Gray Davis (D) was removed from office, 135 candidates were on the ballot. Most of the 2021 candidates hoping to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) are Republicans, with the most notable names including reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman and 2018 GOP gubernatorial candidate John Cox, and state Board of Equalization member Ted Gaines.
The Week

Can America save itself? The outlook is grim

Back in March 2020, my colleague Ryan Cooper argued that it was, in an article that has haunted me ever since. "This is what an uncontrolled, exponentially-accelerating crisis looks like on the ground: first slow, then all at once," Cooper wrote of the COVID-19 crisis. "Past procrastination and dithering means that once the seriousness of what is happening is undeniable, the worst effects can only be mitigated, not avoided."
The Week

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asks Cuba protesters to stop blocking roads, an illegal act under his 'anti-riot' law

When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a controversial "anti-riot" law in April, citing racial justice protests following the police killing of George Floyd, he said "there needs to be swift penalties" when "you have people out there shutting down a highway." On Tuesday, when South Floridians blocked the Palmetto Expressway for hours in support of Cuban anti-government protesters, DeSantis said, "I think people understand the difference between going out and peacefully assembling, which is obviously people's constitutional right."
The Week

Wildfires should get named like hurricanes

The Bootleg Fire is currently the largest active wildfire in the nation. As of Thursday, it had burned a region 14 times larger than Manhattan and produced a 130-mile-long pyrocumulus cloud while remaining just 5 percent contained. "We have not seen a fire move like this, in these conditions, this early in the year," the local incident commander warned. "Expect the fire to do things that you have not seen before."
The Week

The 'Tooth Party' is under pressure to ditch Paul Gosar

The American Dental Association and its political fundraising arm ADPAC are under increasing pressure to cut off donations to dentist and Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar (R), to whom they've donated over $75,000 since he was elected to Congress in 2010, Vice News reports. Gosar has been one of the ADA's "top recipients in the past three election cycles."

