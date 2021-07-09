Most Californians are against recalling Gov. Gavin Newsom — but 1 number should trouble him

Back in March 2020, my colleague Ryan Cooper argued that it was, in an article that has haunted me ever since. "This is what an uncontrolled, exponentially-accelerating crisis looks like on the ground: first slow, then all at once," Cooper wrote of the COVID-19 crisis. "Past procrastination and dithering means that once the seriousness of what is happening is undeniable, the worst effects can only be mitigated, not avoided."