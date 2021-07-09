Cancel
Public Health

Caseloads climb as Southeast Asia feels force of Delta variant

By Syndicated Content
94.1 Duke FM
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Having escaped the worst when the coronavirus pandemic erupted last year, Southeast Asia is now suffering record rises in deaths and cases, while vaccination shortfalls and highly contagious variants have derailed containment efforts. As countries like Britain, Germany and France prepare to remove most remaining restrictions after devastating...

