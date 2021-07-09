Goddard, 49ers race past Baldwyn in King City opener

TUPELO – Caleb Goddard was nearly perfect on the mound, while Easton Hood and Alex Marshall provided the offense.

Add it all up and the Tupelo 49ers scored a convincing 8-0 win in five innings over the Baldwyn Blue Aces in the nightcap of the opening day of the King City Classic.

Goddard, a right-handed pitcher from ICC by way of Tupelo, allowed one hit, struck out seven with no walks.

More than just pitching lights-out for the 49ers (15-2) to pick up the win, Goddard saved the rest of the pitching staff for the next three days of the American Legion tournament.

“Caleb set the tone with a good start. He’s been good with that all year. He comes in and fills up the zone, and that’s all you can ask for,” said Tupelo head coach McKinley Holland. “He saved everybody else and that’s what was most important.”

Tupelo faces Mayfield (Ky.) at Golden Wave Field on Friday at 7:30 p.m., and Baldwyn takes on Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Post 34 at 3 p.m. at NEMCC to continue play in Pool A.

Hood and Marshall sparked Tupelo’s offense in the a four-run first inning. Hood connected on two-run triple and Marshall followed with a two-run double later in the frame.

Hood was 3 for 3 with a pair of triples, a double and three RBIs. Marshall went 2 for 2 with four RBIs, including a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth.

“Alex needed it. He’s been kind of snake bit lately,” Holland said. “He’s hit some balls really, really hard, but he needed a big night like tonight so I was glad to see him hit one out of the yard.”

“With Easton, it’s his home ball park. He loves the five-hole and got good pitches to hit, and really battled in a couple of good counts. I was proud of what he did at the plate.”

Connor Timms took the loss for the upstart Baldwyn team. Timms allowed four runs on three hits and two walks in the first inning before bouncing back with a clean 1-2-3 inning in the second, where he was relieved by Garrett Glenn.

Baldwyn’s Drake Douglas broke up Goddard’s perfect game in the top of the fifth with a one-out single to left field.

Extra Bases

Big Inning: Hood knocked a one-out triple in the fifth, where Evan Smith drove him in with a sacrifice fly to enact the run-rule.

Big Stat: Tupelo outhit Baldwyn 9-1, with all five extra-base hits coming from Hood and Marshall.

Coach Speak: “We are just starting out. We are kind of new to the whole scene, but we’re going to get there.” - Baldwyn head coach Brad Mitchell.