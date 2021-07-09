Idaho Celebrates National Fry Day On Tuesday
Sandee Price with Lamb Weston is joining Idaho Matters today to talk about how we can celebrate in the Gem state. Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.www.boisestatepublicradio.org
Comments / 0