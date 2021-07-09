Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

The Compete App Announces #FreeBritneyChallenge

New Haven Register
 10 days ago

A Creative Video Competition Featuring Real Cash Prizes In Support of Britney Spears Journey To End Her Conservatorship. Compete, the newest social media app featuring real cash short video challenges and competitions, today announced the #FreeBritneyChallenge in support of Britney Spears and the #FreeBritney movement. The Compete App stands firmly...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Khan
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ios App#The Create App#The Compete App#App#Social Media#Ios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Internet
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Google
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has a Sizable Bank Account — Learn His Net Worth

Fitness pro Sam Asghari has been standing by girlfriend Britney Spears for years when it comes to her “traumatizing” conservatorship and getting the arrangement terminated — and he continued to support her on June 23 when she was able to read her statement of truth to the court during a hearing. The conservatorship, initially instated by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has fundamentally reshaped the pop star’s finances, but how much money does the singer’s boyfriend have?
TechnologyApple Insider

Setapp announces Yac partnership with fifteen app Collection

Setapp has announced a partnership with Yac to offer a fifteen app Collection focused on remote work. Setapp is a subscription service that provides many professional Mac apps, fully unlocked, for a single monthly price. Setapp has begun bundling apps together in "Collections" to make it easier for users to find the apps they need.
MusicPosted by
UPI News

Britney Spears: 'I quit!'

July 18 (UPI) -- Pop music star Britney Spears said on Instagram she is taking a break from performing until after her father is removed as her conservator. "For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos ... look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think !!!! I've done that for the past 13 years," the 39-year-old entertainer wrote Saturday.
Celebritiessunny95.com

Free Britney….?

Dino is back and thanks to Britney Spears he’s already disagreeing with Stacy. To free, or not to free Britney…that is the discussion. Where do you stand?
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Engaged? Why Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Are Sparking Rumors

Over the weekend, Britney Spears stepped out for a Starbucks run with boyfriend Sam Asghari. In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, Spears was spotted wearing a diamond sparkler on her left ring finger while sitting in the driver’s seat of her white Mercedes-Benz. Sam was seen riding shotgun while they waited...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
CelebritiesPosted by
IBTimes

'I Quit!' Says Britney Spears In New, Furious Instagram Post

Britney Spears, in a furious Instagram post, said she has "quit" doing live performances and slammed her father's control over her affairs. For weeks the pop superstar has been pleading with a judge in Los Angeles to free her from the years-long conservatorship largely governed by her father, Jamie, ramping up worldwide interest in her case.
MusicPosted by
E! News

Britney Spears Belts Out Her Song "Lonely" With Boyfriend Sam Asghari After Shading Family

Amid continued tension with her family, Britney Spears took a moment to sing one of her classic numbers—but on her own terms. The pop star's boyfriend, Sam Asghari, shared footage to his Instagram Story on Sunday, July 18 that appeared to show the longtime couple enjoying a drive through Los Angeles while Britney sang along with the radio to her 2001 song "Lonely." Neither of their faces was seen in the video, although her right hand is shown, featuring red nail polish and her small triangle tattoo near her thumb.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Britney And Jamie Lynn Spears Trade Barbs On Instagram

Britney Spears and her sister, Jamie Lynn, appear to be feuding on Instagram. It all started Friday (July 16th) when Britney wrote on Instagram, “There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support.”
YogaPosted by
Shape Magazine

Kayla Itsines Announces Major News with Her Sweat App

The next chapter of Kayla Itsines' fitness journey is about to begin. On Tuesday, the personal trainer and Instagram sensation announced that her Sweat app (Buy It, $20 per month, join.sweat.com) had been acquired by iFIT, a global health and fitness technology company that includes the NordicTrack, ProForm, and Freemotion brands.
Behind Viral Videostalesbuzz.com

Uncanny Taylor Swift lookalike goes viral on TikTok

Fans can’t shake it off: This influencer looks uncannily like Taylor Swift. A TikTok user named Ashley — who uses the handle @traumarn13 — has gone viral for her extreme likeness to the 31-year-old pop star. Even the social media star’s own daughter was fooled by the resemblance. “She was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy