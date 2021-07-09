Cancel
ASUS confirms its compact ZenFone 8 smartphone is coming to India

By Adam Conway
xda-developers
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASUS has confirmed that its compact ZenFone 8 smartphone will be released in India, with a launch date to be announced soon. Both the ASUS ZenFone 8 and the ZenFone 8 Flip launched in Europe in the middle of May this year, and the ZF8 launched in the U.S. nearly two weeks ago. An Indian launch was never confirmed, though Dinesh Sharma of ASUS India confirmed on Twitter that it will be released in the country soon. When it launches in India, it will likely be called the ASUS 8Z due to a trademark dispute over the Zenfone brand.

