Effingham discusses business grants; train quiet zone to go in effect July 28

Economic Development Director Todd Hull discusses during Tuesday’s City Council meeting grant programs to improve business buildings in the south end of the city and downtown. Andrew Adams | Daily News

EFFINGHAM — The Effingham City Council this week discussed several economic development projects that will provide direct or indirect financial aid to businesses in the area.

The council discussed four projects in the city, each of which awaits formal approval at the next city council meeting. City Administrator Steve Miller said he anticipates them being approved without further discussion.

The projects are part of the city’s rehabilitation program, where the city pays one quarter of the costs for building renovations that improve the exteriors of buildings in the specially designated economic development areas. The projects will cost the city $12,000.

The projects are Royal School of Cosmetology next to the Amtrak Station, DJ’s Party Supply on South Banker, Global Technical Systems on Jefferson Avenue and the firm Brandt Investments, which manages an office building on South Banker.

Effingham Economic Development Director Todd Hull said, after a slight slowdown, things are picking up for businesses doing improvement projects that qualify for the city’s economic development programs.

“They’re ready to do projects they’ve been waiting to do,” Hull said.

Hull also pointed out he is seeing an increase in the number of projects in the south end of town, indicating an increased interest from the business community in developing the area, which has been in a yearslong economic downturn.

“With the industrial TIF, it seems there are a lot of businesses interested,” he said, referring to one of the city’s tax increment financing districts. “Usually, we get one a year, two at most.”

This year, there has already been three projects, with interest from others in the future. That comes on top of multinational auto parts manufacturer Flex-N-Gate purchasing a facility on Banker Street last month.

“It’s great actually,” Hull said.

The rehabilitation projects are part of the city’s TIF programs, the main engine of economic development for the city. The renovations have a budget this year of $100,000 in each of the city’s TIF districts. The TIF program overall has a budget of $11.8 million, with $2.2 million set aside for “projects” like the rehabilitation program.

The city council also discussed approving an expansion of a different economic development program, the Effingham Enterprise Zone, to include more land owned by Stevens Industries. This will exempt Stevens Industries from sales tax on things like building materials while they construct a new multimillion dollar warehouse in Teutopolis.

When Stevens Industries President Todd Wegman and Effingham Economic Development Specialist Sasha Althoff presented the proposal to the city council, they were met with a positive reception.

“Sounds like an easy one to me,” said City Commissioner Hank Stephens.

“What’s good for Stevens is good for Effingham,” said City Commissioner Larry Micenheimer at the meeting.

Althoff and representatives from Stevens and the city attended the Teutopolis Village Board meeting this week, where they also approved the program expansion. Now, they must be formally approved by the Effingham City Council and Effingham County Board before submitting an application for Stevens to the state.

Feds OK ‘quiet zone’

Effingham Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman on Tuesday also announced that the “quiet zone” that city officials have been working on for years will officially be in effect on July 28.

“Our application with the (Federal Railroad Administration) has been approved,” said Heuerman. “Everybody’s been notified. The paperwork’s been done.”

The quiet zone is an area from Rickelman Avenue to Jefferson Avenue in Effingham where trains are not allowed to sound their horns except in the case of an emergency.

To achieve this, the city had to install additional safety measures — bright reflective posts — at the railroad crossings in town. These “channelization devices” actually make the intersection safer than before, even with the loss of horns, per federal requirements.

“It’ll make a huge difference hopefully for all the residents on the north end of town and especially in downtown,” said Heuerman.

He also announced that a grant has been approved to add safety measures to other intersections, like the pedestrian crossing at the Amtrak station. This could mean the quiet zone would extend through town at some future point, but Heuerman cautioned the new grant will take some time to be processed.