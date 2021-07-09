Fundraiser draws supporters, protesters

EFFINGHAM — U.S. Rep. Mary Miller held a fundraising event Thursday night in Effingham with fellow Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia that drew a large crowd of supporters and some protesters.

The event was one of Miller’s first as she starts to campaign for reelection in 2022. More than 500 donors packed a banquet hall at the Thelma Keller Convention Center.

Before the congresswomen took the stage, Myles Holmes, the preacher at Revive, a Collinsville church, delivered a politically charged sermon and prayer.

“Democrats don’t even know what a man or a woman is or a boy or girl or which bathroom they should use,” Holmes said, garnering applause.

“I believe it’s time that America gets back to the Bible,” he said.

After the prayer, event hosts made sure to auction off a sequined “Trump 2020” purse signed by Miller and photograph print of Miller and her husband, Chris, with former President Donald Trump. The purse earned Miller $3,000. The photo got $5,100.

Greene was the headline speaker and her speech tackled a variety of topics, ranging from personal anecdotes about working in the Capitol to false claims about the 2020 presidential election.

“I can tell you for a fact, Joe Biden did not win Georgia,” Greene said of her home state.

Georgia audited and recounted its ballots and Congress certified the results that declared Biden the winner in that state.

“We need to make sure we have elections you cannot cheat. Because we don’t want to have elections that can be stolen,” said Greene.

Greene also brought up her issues with the politics of a group of progressive lawmakers including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, and several others, calling them the “Jihad Squad.”

Speaking about her legislative agenda, she discussed the Fire Fauci Act, a bill she introduced aimed at removing Dr. Anthony Fauci from his post at the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

She also brought up the We Will Not Comply Act, a bill denying federal funds to schools and universities requiring COVID-19 vaccination and providing that individuals can sue for discrimination based on their COVID-19 vaccination status.

Miller co-sponsored both bills.

Miller and Greene have similar legislative histories. Both voted against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6. Both have, at various times, said the election was suspicious, with Greene regularly claiming election fraud.

“They [congressional democrats] refuse to allow any investigations into election fraud because they know even a glancing review would uncover the greatest heist of the 21st century,” Miller said in a December press release.

Miller and Greene also voted against a bill last month that would have awarded Congressional Gold Medals to U.S. Capitol Police and other law enforcement officers for their service on Jan. 6.

Miller’s speech on Thursday focused on several of her mainstay issues, like immigration. Speaking about her recent trip to the border with former President Donald Trump, she likened people coming to the country to an invasion.

“I cannot believe it,” said Miller. “It is the first time in the history of our country that we’ve had a president that is advertising, incentivizing and facilitating a literal invasion.”

Miller also discussed what she views as “critical race theory,” a subject that has gained more attention in recent weeks.

“They’re indoctrinating our children with perversion to hate our country, and even to hate their own skin,” she said, referring to Democratic politicians.

Critical race theory began as a framework for understanding the continuing legal ramifications of the history of racism in the United States. It is not a method of writing school curriculum, though other ideas are sometimes informally discussed alongside critical race theory, like culturally responsive teaching — something which Republicans in Illinois have recently spoken out against.

Donna Durbin attended the event representing Central Illinois Republican Warriors, a grassroots group advocating for conservative candidates in the region. When asked why she personally supported candidates like Miller, she said it was their values.

“Pro-life, pro-Trump, pro-rights, pro-families,” Durbin said.

“It’s appalling what some of the people in office are doing,” she said, referring to Democrats in Congress. “They don’t care what we the taxpayers want.”

The fundraiser drew more than just supporters. Outside, there was a contingent of about a half dozen protesters, carrying signs and garnering honks of support –and ire — from passing cars.

“Boo!” shouted one passerby between honks and hand gestures.

Despite the mixed reaction from drivers, they kept protesting.

“The tone of the country is wrong,” said Susan Hoelscher, a lifelong Effingham resident who was protesting Thursday night.

Others came from elsewhere in Miller’s district.

“I’m upset with Mary Miller,” said Germaine Light, an organizer with Vermillion County Democrats. “We don’t feel like she’s representing us.”