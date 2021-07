Manny Machado and a few other San Diego Padres players are being credited with a heroic move following a shooting that took place outside Nationals Park on Saturday night. Gunfire was heard outside Nationals Park during the middle of the sixth inning of Saturday’s game, leading to a scary and confusing situation for those in attendance. The Nationals relayed a few messages to the fans in attendance, telling them to exit the stadium through the outfield. Police apparently closed gates from the stands to the field.