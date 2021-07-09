Cancel
Religion

Blessed through grace

By JOE PRUETT Guest columnist
Log Cabin Democrat
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week you might recall that I stated we would have a two week grouping of our articles – this past week’s was on mercy and as a reminder, mercy is compassion or forgiveness shown toward someone whom it is within one’s power to punish or harm. You might recall I used the example of a police officer who had the opportunity to punish me (give me a ticket) but chose rather to show me mercy and allow me to have a warning and so far his choice has been the right action as not only has it impacted my behavior, but I’ve grown to show mercy to others in my life when given a chance. Now, this week, our next topic is grace, and oh how special this is to me and to you even if you don’t know it is special to you. I’ll do my very best to make this point clear to us this week in our article. There will be two angles I’ll focus on this week, one is in how God has shown grace to all of us and then how we in turn have the ability and opportunity to do so to others. As a reminder, my hopes in these weekly articles are for us to find in our lives how truly blessed we are and how those blessings should enable us to make others lives around us maybe just a bit better.

