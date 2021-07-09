Blind author to inspire women at local conference

The Fresh Grounded Faith women’s event will be Aug. 6-7 in Conway. The event will be hosted by Antioch Baptist Church, but presented by many other churches from the region. This two-day unifying conference joins together women from many different churches and denominations who share a heartbeat for serving others. Teams of volunteers have been planning and preparing for over two years with a single goal in mind – to create a life-changing experience for women in the community.