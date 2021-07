MARYVILLE—Morristown continued to battle its way through the losers bracket of the Tennessee State Little League Tournament with an 8-5 triumph over Columbia, Tuesday night. The winners jumped out to a big lead and held on to move within a game of reaching the tournament finals. They will play Johnson City American tonight at 6 p.m. for the right to battle Nolensville for the title. Nolensville blasted Johnson City, 20-2, in Tuesday’s other game.