Fort Atkinson, WI - Joyce Mardell (Geigel) Humphrey, born on January 20th, 1927, passed away at Alden Estates, on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021, at the age of 94. Joyce was the second of four daughters, born to Earl and Ethel (Brechlein) Geigel. She was raised on a farm outside of Monroe, Wisconsin in an area known as Dutch Hollow. She attended the one-room Dutch Hollow School through 8th grade, and then moved on to graduate from Monroe High School as a member of the class of '44. From there, she attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison, and graduated with teaching degrees in both Home Economics, and Science, as a member of the class of '48.