Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Ramirez setting table for Miners

Messenger
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA leadoff hitter’s job in the lineup is to set the table for the big bats in the heart of the order. Centerfielder Justin Ramirez has done just that for the Madisonville Miners this season as he has proven to be one of the most consistent hitters for the team.

www.the-messenger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Salmon
Person
Mike Trout
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miners#Christian#Ferrell#The Los Angeles Angels#Freddie Reams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Nick Ramirez: Lands on 10-day IL

Ramirez was placed on the 10-day injured list with left rotator cuff inflammation Thursday. Ramirez was roughed up as a reliever in Wednesday's loss to the Nationals, as he gave up five runs (four earned) on six hits and no walks while striking out one in two innings. His shoulder issue may have contributed to his struggles, and he'll now be sidelined through the All-Star break. It's not yet clear whether the southpaw will need to spend more than the minimum of 10 days on the shelf, but he'll be eligible to return shortly after the break.
MLBESPN

Surprised by promotion, Brandon Marsh makes MLB debut in outfield for Los Angeles Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Brandon Marsh made his major league debut Sunday, playing center field for the Los Angeles Angels in their 7-4 loss to the Seattle Mariners. Marsh is considered the top prospect in the Angels' organization. He was drafted in the second round in 2016 and was batting .382 with two home runs and six RBIs in his past eight games with Triple-A Salt Lake. He went 0-for-4 Sunday.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Harold Ramirez: Heads to bench

Ramirez will sit Friday against the Royals. Ramirez sits after starting 14 straight games. He's in the middle of his best big-league season to date, but his .269/.316/.445 slash line still isn't anything particularly exciting. Daniel Johnson will be the right fielder in his absence.
MLBSandusky Register

Indians-Rays postponed; Ramirez back in lineup

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The game between the Cleveland Indians and Tampa Bay Rays scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed because of the path of Tropical Storm Elsa and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday. The Rays and Major League Baseball announced the adjusted schedule...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

5-Star QB Malachi Nelson Announces Major Commitment

2023 five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson is arguably the top QB prospect in the country who isn’t a Manning. But unlike Arch Manning, he’s ready to make his college commitment now. In a press conference on Sunday, Nelson announced that he is committing to the Oklahoma Sooners. The Los Alamitos quarterback...
Marion, ILDu Quoin Evening Call

Earley's record-setting game leads Miners past Boomers Southern Illinois outfielder becomes franchise's all-time hits leader, adds career-high six RBIs

MARION -- The Southern Illinois Miners got a career night from Nolan Earley, as the veteran outfielder went 4-for-5 with a career-best six RBIs in a 9-2 victory over the Schaumburg Boomers on Independence Day in the rubber game of the weekend series at Wintrust Field. In the process, he became the Miners' all-time leader in career hits.
MLBnumberfire.com

Harold Ramirez starting for Cleveland on Saturday

Cleveland Indians outfielder Harold Ramirez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Ramirez is getting the nod in right field while batting sixth in the order against Royals starter Mike Minor. Our models project Ramirez for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
MLSalbuquerqueexpress.com

Charlotte FC tab Miguel Angel Ramirez as coach

Expansion side Charlotte FC officially announced Miguel Angel Ramirez as their head coach on Wednesday. Ramirez, 36, served as head coach with Ecuador's Independiente del Valle in 2019. He guided the club to glory by winning the Copa Sudamericana title and, in turn, captured the attention of Charlotte FC. "He...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Indians have decision to make on Jose Ramirez

The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching and names have circulated left and right. From the obvious ones such as Kris Bryant and Joey Gallo, and an unlikely candidate in Max Scherzer, there could be a ton of movement. As far as the Cleveland Indians are concerned, they have a decision to make regarding slugger Jose Ramirez, although it doesn’t look like they will include him in a trade anytime soon.
MLBwhbc.com

Tribe’s Ramirez And Bieber Are All Stars

Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, center, is mobbed after Ramirez hit a three-run home run in the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (official Indians release) 3B JOSÉ RAMÍREZ & RHP SHANE BIEBER. NAMED AMERICAN LEAGUE ALL-STARS.
Sportsgoutrgv.com

Volleyball Promotes Paulina Ramirez to Assistant Coach

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Volleyball Head Coach Todd Lowery announced on Tuesday the promotion of Paulina Ramirez, who served as a volunteer assistant in 2020-21, to assistant coach. Ramirez's responsibilities will include on-court coaching, assisting with planning the program's travel and collaborating on...
MLBknbr.com

Giants acquire third-base prospect in trade with Mets [report]

The Giants’ first move before the trade deadline involves the only player acquired at last year’s deadline. According to The New York Daily News, San Francisco has traded left-handed pitcher Anthony Banda to the New York Mets in exchange for infield prospect Will Toffey. Banda, 27, was mostly a flop...
Fort Dodge, IAMessenger

Dodgers drop Carroll in finale

The Fort Dodge baseball team has found a rhythm here down the stretch of the regular season. On Tuesday night, the Dodgers capped things off with a 10-7 victory over Carroll, finishing off a 10-2 run as they head into the postseason. Triston Bockoven was 3-for-3 with two RBI and...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mike Yastrzemski belts pair of homers as Giants defeat Cardinals

Mike Yastrzemski hit two homers and drove in four runs to lift the San Francisco Giants past the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 Friday night. LaMonte Wade Jr. added a three-run homer for the Giants, who extended their winning streak to five games. But they may have suffered another casualty. Shortstop...
MLBPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Shohei Ohtani donates $150,000 Home Run Derby bonus to Angels staffers

Shohei Ohtani left no stone unturned in his first MLB All-Star experience, appearing in Monday night’s Home Run Derby (his first-round clash with Juan Soto came down to a sudden-death “swing off”) before pitching an inning (he was credited with the win) and also logging two at-bats in the following night’s All-Star Game. After collecting $150,000 for his Derby participation, the Japanese phenom graciously donated that entire sum to members of the Angels support staff, dividing his winnings evenly among clubhouse attendants, trainers and media relations representatives, according to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.
Los Angeles, CAfightsports.tv

Zurdo Ramirez Makes Golden Boy Debut Friday

This Friday, Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez returns to the ring, and he will be facing Cuban light heavyweight Sullivan Barrera at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. However, another exciting aspect of the fight is that it is Ramirez’s first fight with Golden Boy Promotions. Ramirez aims at delivering an exciting and explosive fight, he said;
MLBFrankfort Times

Minnesota-Detroit Runs

Tigers first. Robbie Grossman homers to center field. Jonathan Schoop singles to shallow left field. Eric Haase flies out to center field to Max Kepler. Miguel Cabrera grounds out to shallow infield, Charlie Barnes to Alex Kirilloff. Jonathan Schoop to second. Jeimer Candelario flies out to Trevor Larnach.

Comments / 0

Community Policy