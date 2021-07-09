Ramirez setting table for Miners

Shohei Ohtani left no stone unturned in his first MLB All-Star experience, appearing in Monday night’s Home Run Derby (his first-round clash with Juan Soto came down to a sudden-death “swing off”) before pitching an inning (he was credited with the win) and also logging two at-bats in the following night’s All-Star Game. After collecting $150,000 for his Derby participation, the Japanese phenom graciously donated that entire sum to members of the Angels support staff, dividing his winnings evenly among clubhouse attendants, trainers and media relations representatives, according to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.
