Coping with grief

Today, I want to revisit the subject of grief. Grief can be defined as the suffering you experience when SOMEONE or SOMETHING immensely important to you is taken away. Grief is often triggered when we experience the loss of someone close to us such as a trusted friend or beloved family member. However, grief can also be triggered when we experience the loss of something immensely meaningful to us such as the loss of stability, a normal routine, and/or notable hopes and dreams. Here are three tips to help you cope with the things in your life you are grieving over.