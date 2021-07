LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson will continue his series of Community COVID Conversations next week, starting Monday, July 26, with a visit to Mountain Home, he announced today.“It’s critical we continue to have these discussions around Arkansas to ensure people have the facts and science behind these vaccines,” the Governor said on Monday. “The testimony from local health care professionals, community leaders, and former COVID patients has been beneficial in combatting misinformation.”Governor Hutchinson will host Community COVID Conversations in the following locations.