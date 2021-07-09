Cancel
Little Rock, AR

A tribute to Dennis

By JIM DAVIDSON
Log Cabin Democrat
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe task I have today is not an enviable one. I want to pay tribute to a very special and long-time friend by the name of Dr. C. Dennis Schick. For 25 years (1979 – 2004), Dennis was executive director of the Arkansas Press Association, and he helped me in my career more than any other human being on the face of the earth. He died on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, and left a legacy that will be honored and revered for many years to come. I will always be grateful to him.

