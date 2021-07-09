Many Three Rivers Festival favorites back

Three Rivers Festival begins today, and though there won't be a parade this year, many other local favorites are returning in-person after a pandemic-induced hiatus in 2020. The Midway and Food Alley are back downtown at Headwaters Park throughout the festival, which runs through July 17. The festival plaza at Headwaters will feature various shows including concerts all week and the festival's first Drag Show at 9 p.m. Monday.