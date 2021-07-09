Arts Update
JESTERS EXHIBIT: The Jesters program of the University of Saint Francis has a traveling exhibit through July 21 at the Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza. The exhibit features 10 didactic panels with photos and program information. The Jesters is an intergenerational performing arts program for people with intellectual/developmental disabilities from ages 8 and older. Registration for the 2021-2022 program will begin in August. To register, call 260-399-8064 or email aballard@sf.edu.journalgazette.net
