Delivering the Best Health Care to Massachusetts Communities
After a year of heartache and frustration, the pandemic is almost behind us. Of the lessons learned, perhaps the most important is that our health care system doesn’t have to be stuck in the mud. During the pandemic, we were able to provide routine and chronic care to patients through telemedicine on a massive scale including more than 1 million telehealth visits over five months’ time at Mass General Brigham alone.www.communityadvocate.com
Comments / 0