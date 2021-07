After being unable to find a victory while down in Wichita, The Bat Cats grabbed program victory #100 in a comeback game against the Cheney Diamond Dawgs. Great Bend found themselves down 5-3 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, when the ‘Cats would pick up 6 runs on 4 hits to take a 9-6 series opening victory over the league leading Dawgs. Friday’s win was the only game the Bat Cats could put in the victory column, as the 316 Sluggers would sweep the Bat Cats in Wichita, and Cheney would take a victory before the all star break from the Bat Cats.