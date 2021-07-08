Cancel
Kanawha County, WV

Additional COVID death reported in Kanawha; county death total at 321

By JEFF MORRIS
wchstv.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County’s death total from the pandemic has risen to 321 with the reporting of an additional death. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed Thursday that an 84-year-old woman has died from COVID-19. Health officials said the total number of virus cases in the county during the...

wchstv.com

