Sam Houston Race Park Results Thursday July 8th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 10 days ago

9th-$18,000, Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , Three Furlongs, Dirt, Rainy. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:59.100. Scratched: Jess a Shy Boy. Bp Certified Tales126251-hd1-½C. Guillen Chacon4.00. Im a Fancy Blue124375-12-noV. Urieta, Jr.7.70. Ec Yeti126714-hd3-noJ. Vega8.50. Poolie126163-hd4-¾A. Zuniga34.40. Valiant Daddy125532-hd5-hdN. Villatoro8.00. A Peachy Secret127896-hd6-¾P. Espinosa1.90. Gheto Cowboy127688-hd7-hdG. Garcia6.20. Ph All In1249298-nkL....

Horse Racing
Sports
Florida Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

Sebring, AP get AAA wins, LP falls

SEBRING — Local Dixie Youth Baseball AAA teams were out in full-force for the second day of the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball State Tournament on Sunday. Sebring defeated Spring Hill’s American Division team 12-3 in the Division I AAA bracket while Avon Park trounced Blountstown 21-1 and Lake Placid couldn’t hold on in a 9-8 loss to San Antonio over in the Division II AAA side.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Thursday July 8th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Talking Teddy , 120J. Riverax-x-xKeturah Obed-Letts10/1. 2Rocking to Home (L), 120K. Moralesx-x-xKeturah Obed-Letts8/1. 5Fancy Her Up (L), 117G. Almodovarx-x-xJohn Casey9/5. 6A Blonde Thing (L), 117K. Trotmanx-x-xCrystal Pickett5/2. 7Ghostly Squall (L), 117R. Latchmanx-x-xJohn McKee12/1. 2nd-$18,700, Claiming $10,000-$8,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Belmont Park Results Sunday July 4th, 2021

8th-$96,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Inner Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.110, 45.090, 58.970, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.070. Scratched: Holiday Stone, Yodel E. A. Who, The Connector. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Fiya122411-1½1-11-11-hdL. Saez4.103.302.201.05. Pulsate122233-½3-½2-22-2¼J. Ortiz5.502.807.60. Maxwell Esquire12414554-2½3-4I. Ortiz, Jr.2.102.10. Battle Station124522-½2-½3-hd4-6¼J. Velazquez5.80. Reux122354-24-1½55M. Franco6.70. $1 Pick 3 (3-4-4) 3 Correct...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Canterbury Park Results Wednesday July 14th, 2021

10th-$28,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds , Four Furlongs, Dirt, Showery. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:97.790. Winner: BR G, 3, by Apollitical Jess-Paint Or More. HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds. Jess Rocket Man125321-hd1-11-1¼E. Escobedo0.40. Change N Gears125665-½3-½2-hdL. Valenzuela3.10. Living in the Past125454-½2-hd3-1¾D. Pinon30.80. Furiousity125132-½4-½4-½B. Packer24.00. Western Reserve125243-hd5-15-¾L. Martinez6.30. Corona White Socks12551666N. Goodwin11.30. 3 (3)Jess...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Assiniboia Downs Results Wednesday July 14th, 2021

6th-$11,746, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 25.200, 50.400, 1:15.800, 1:29.200, 00.000, 1:43.200. Scratched: Shades of Victory. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Mr. Benz124654-½4-1½3-23-2½1-nkJ. Carreno3.703.002.600.85. Gooch Express124333-13-2½1-hd1-hd2-¾A. Whitehall3.502.902.90. Cabin John124421-21-2½2-½2-13-hdL. Nelson4.107.95. Courageous124112-hd2-hd4-½4-½4-4N. Stephenson6.95. Hoochiecoochie Sam12256665-1½5-½5-3¼S. Chickeness10.45. Bombillaelgato124245-½5-hd666R. Mangalee7.60. $0.2 Pick 3 (8-3-4/7) 3 Correct Paid $53.30. $0.2...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Belterra Park

1st_$17,200, alc, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, clear. Off 12:38. Time 1:39.43. Fast. Also Ran_Stylish Ash, My Good Girl. $1 Exacta (1-3) paid $6.70. $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-5-4) paid $4.30. $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-5) paid $9.95. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Delta Downs Early Entries, Thursday July 22nd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Mi Sugar Shack (L), 124J. Garcia, Jr.10-x-xRay Robbins. 2Rf One Famous Blue (L), 124R. Cabrera5-4-9Fernando Lopez. 4Mp Special Country (L), 124B. Ransom8-7-8Kevin Broussard. 5Louie B Quick (L), 124J. Aquino5-2-5Paul Rigdon. 6Five Bar Sweet Look (L), 124D. Alvarez2-5-8Kenneth Roberts, Sr. 7Mezquite (L), 124J. Ramirez3-4-4Jose Sanchez III.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Woodbine Entries, Saturday July 17th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Monastery Lane (L), 122K. Kimura8-8-4Lorne Richards12/1. 2Beyond Mybudget (L), 122E. Wilson2-10-1Mark Casse5/2. 3She's Got Moves (L), 122G. Boulanger1-6-4John LeBlanc, Jr.8/1. 4La Croix Valmer (L), 122K. Nicholls8-4-1Catherine Day Phillips6/1. 5Twirling Faith (L), 122L. Contreras1-1-8Josie Carroll3/1. 6Pilot Episode (L), 122J. Stein6-6-10Stuart Simon12/1. 7Pop a Choc (L), 122R....
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Delta Downs-4-Add

4th_$25,000, alc, 3YO up, , cloudy. Off 4:16. Time 4:74.92. Fast. Also Ran_Our Hot Topic, Heza Streakin Cash, Patriot Mountain, Waylons Lil Shooter. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-7-5) 3 Correct Paid $97.05. $1 Daily Double (7-5) paid $42.50. $1 Exacta (5-4) paid $40.70. $0.1 Superfecta (5-4-2-1) paid $84.47. $0.5 Trifecta (5-4-2) paid $104.85.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Thistledown

1st_$10,700, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 2nd_$11,100, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. 3rd_$10,700, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f. 4th_$27,000, alc, 3YO up (NW2 X), 6f. Last Drop of Wine119Obiwan123. Totellyouthetruth119Strategic Ekati119. Magical Express119Cumber119. 5th_$33,300, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 6f. I'mma Natural117You're My Boy Blue115. Ma Moos Warrior115Classic...
Hobbiesmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Woodbine

1st_$101,200, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 6½f. 2nd_$36,900, cl $20,000-$19,000, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi. 3rd_$100,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 4th_$26,500, cl $10,000-$9,500, 3YO up F&M, 6½f. Silent Mamba120Go Gigi Go Gigi Go123. Valley Girl123Enhanced Finance113. Rolling Sloan121Cefalo123. Leave It With Me120Anita Grigio123. I Am I Said123Tara Dawn121.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Grande Prairie Entries, Saturday

1st_$4,000, trl, 3YO up, 3½f. 2nd_$4,000, trl, 3YO up, 3½f. 3rd_$4,100, alc, 3YO up, 3½f. 4th_$3,800, alc, 3YO up (C), 3f. 5th_$3,800, wvr cl, 3YO up, 5½f. 6th_$3,900, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6f. Bob Is My Ride124Starwalker124. Stronger for Wyat124Imperial Wood124. Power County Kid124Repoed124. 7th_$9,400, stk, 3YO up, .
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Colonial Downs Entries, Monday July 19th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Feisty Kitten (L), 123W. Rocha7-6-7Patty Burns20/1. 2Watchthebourbon (L), 123J. Rosado2-9-3Carla Morgan12/1. 3Curlee Fox (L), 123H. Diaz, Jr.4-1-6Kathleen O'Connell9/2. 4Lyrical Gangster , 118V. Carrasco11-1-9Phil Schoenthal30/1. 5El Toto (L), 123M. Scaldaferri8-7-9M. Reardon30/1. 6Formal Treasure (L), 118J. Rocco, Jr.6-4-6Hernan Parra12/1. 7Mint Game (L), 116R. LaBarre5-6-6Jose Magana20/1. 8Cark (L),...
Hobbiesmidfloridanewspapers.com

Pimlico Entries, Saturday

1st_$25,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 2nd_$34,500, , 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 3rd_$31,500, mdn cl $25,000-$20,000, 2YO, 5f. 4th_$39,000, wvr mdn cl, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 5f. 5th_$52,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. Clubman123Apostle123. McCain126a-Halite126. Closer Look123a-Thundershook126. McElmore Avenue123My Friends Beer116. a-Coupled. 6th_$46,000, mdn spl wt,...
Sebring, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Motosurfers racing this weekend in downtown Sebring

SEBRING — For the first time in almost two years, MotoSurf America will return to the United States for its inaugural MotoSurf Continental Cup, debuting two forms of competition water racing this weekend on Lake Jackson. It’s a new water sport event for the area, and another opportunity for members...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Monmouth Park Early Entries, Sunday July 18th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Fighting Heart (L), 118M. Almeida3-6-xRafael Schistl. 5Urban Warrior (L), 118H. Diaz, Jr.3-4-2Rafael Schistl. 6Two Steppin Kluki (L), 118F. Peterson8-6-3John Pimental. 7Trump This (L), 123I. Castillo9-x-xJohn Stephens. 8Inappropriate (L), 123T. Mejia3-7-8Clarence King. 2nd-$57,500, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code),...
Sebring, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

MotoSurf Games in Sebring

SEBRING — The iconic home of the 12 Hours of Sebring will welcome two of the newest forms of racing Saturday and Sunday, with the inaugural MotoSurf Continental Cup coming to Lake Jackson and the United States debut of MotoSkate at the Sebring Civic Center. MotoSurf America, the premier league...
Baseballmidfloridanewspapers.com

Blue Streaks strike again

SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks have a fourth shot to claim a World Series title. The All-Star AAA Division 1 team won the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball State Championship Tuesday morning with an 11-7 win over Spring Hill National. It’s the program’s second consecutive championship and the fourth overall....
Golfmidfloridanewspapers.com

Johnson's short memory comes in handy at Royal St. George's

One of Dustin Johnson’s best traits is a short memory, and given some of the misfortune he’s had in the majors, he needs it. So don’t expect him to return to Royal St. George’s for the British Open this week and remember too much beyond being a runner-up to Darren Clarke in 2011.
Baseballmidfloridanewspapers.com

Red Devils achieve perfection at State Championship

SEBRING — The Avon Park Red Devils had a soggy celebration as it battled the rain and a late-inning deficit to claim their second straight state championship after defeating the Lake Placid Green Dragons, 5-4. The Red Devils defeated the Green Dragons to secure the best record in its pool and the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball State Championship in the AAA Division II bracket. Lake Placid would’ve needed to beat Avon Park twice to earn the title.

Comments / 0

