Samantha Schultz releases new single, “Tingle”
Canadian-Filipina singer-songwriter, Samantha Schultz has delivered a fun new bubbly pop-R&B single, “Tingle”. The track has the sounds of summer down from the beachy guitar riff to the playful percussion beats — all brought together by Schultz’s alluring voice. It begins with a bouncy, palm-muted guitar as Samantha sings about the “funny feeling” she experiences when thinking about someone—for her, this is her husband/percussionist, Trey Macias.canadianbeats.ca
