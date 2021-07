Amari Amore is an Indie Singer/Songwriter based out of the DFW area. She is a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School For the Performing and Visual Arts; the same school that produced the amazing talents of Norah Jones, Erykah Badu, Elliot Skinner, Roy Hargrove and many others. She studied classical guitar which led to her current studies of Music at the University of North Texas in Denton. Amari started playing guitar and writing songs her freshman year of high school and hasn’t looked back since. She has accomplished quite a bit in her short yet fruitful journey from being a merit winner for the 2018 and 2019 National Young Arts foundation Merit award years, being a Finalist for the Pickup Music Emerging Artists, and being named as a top artists in the NPR North Texas Top 20 under 20 Artists.