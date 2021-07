SEBRING — Local Dixie Youth Baseball AAA teams were out in full-force for the second day of the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball State Tournament on Sunday. Sebring defeated Spring Hill’s American Division team 12-3 in the Division I AAA bracket while Avon Park trounced Blountstown 21-1 and Lake Placid couldn’t hold on in a 9-8 loss to San Antonio over in the Division II AAA side.