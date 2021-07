If you are a fan of rock and roll and rock and roll photography, you’ve no doubt heard the name Elliott Landy. Landy is one of the most well known music photographers, and he’s a Hudson Valley guy. I had the honor of meeting him at the Joyous Lake in Woodstock in the early 2000s. Elliott was there to photograph the John Hall Band, which my boyfriend played bass for. Landy was probably the most famous person there, but he was so nice and so humble. And he took some great photos.