Tuesday, Josiah Gray can officially call himself a big league ball player. The former Le Moyne Dolphin will make his Major League debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers when the take to the field against the San Francisco Giants. In Monday's pregame press conference, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed Gray's appointment to the major league team. Roberts saying "I'm happy to have Gray in L.A... whether he starts or follows an opener, will be determined tomorrow." The promotion for Gray had been somewhat speculated over the past several days. With Dodgers ace, Clayton Kershaw, expected to miss Tuesday's start, Josiah's next opportunity to pitch fell in line with the Dodgers rotation opening.