Strand of Oaks wants us all to get together on “Galacticana”

As we collectively emerge from 18 months of keeping to ourselves, as we test the waters of social gatherings and affectionate hugs and — gasp! — the experience of live music once again enriching our lives, there’s no denying the feeling of pure joy that comes with it. Uncertainty, yes, but also joy. And I don’t think I could put it any better than Strand of Oaks‘ Tim Showalter does in the opening lines of his beautiful new song “Galacticana.”