“Patriotism runs through our blood 365 days a year. Today we let it spill out on the streets,” Seth Pontecorvo said of Key West’s Fourth of July celebration. And it was true. The island was filled with flags and American pride after COVID canceled last year’s fireworks display and evening picnic. Even the “Bubba markers,” homemade navigational aids on the water, were adorned with an American flag over the holiday weekend.