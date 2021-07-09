P2K to host preview party for 2021-22 season

After a full year's hiatus, Playhouse 2000 is poised to announce a new year of the Cailloux Performances series with a "Preview Party" on Saturday, July 31 at 3 p.m. The Cailloux Performances were launched 10 years ago with an eye toward filling the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts with a wide variety of high quality events that otherwise would not be seen in a community the size of Kerrville.