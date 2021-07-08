Deputies investigating shooting outside Whole Foods Market
Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Whole Foods Market store near Cinco Ranch, officials confirmed Wednesday. Deputies have thus far received preliminary information that a father and son on July 6 got into a fight in the parking lot of the grocery store in the 6600 block of S. Fry Road, said Jacqueline Preston, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.www.fortbendstar.com
