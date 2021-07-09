Brexit brings hallmark havoc for UK jewellers

I was checking a flurry of new WhatsApp messages on the way out of my opticians in Soho: “Oh no, SORRY!” read the first, accompanied by a screengrab of a news story detailing countries that the UK government was adding to its red list of forbidden destinations: Afghanistan, Bahrain, Costa Rica and… Egypt. Like most catastrophes, it took a moment to sink in. After amassing a small fortune in British Airways vouchers for cancelled flights since last March, I was about to head to Cairo on BA400, and all seemed certain, albeit floodlit in amber. Covid cases in Egypt were falling and I had numerous assignments lined up. I had another flight booked from London to New York a few weeks later, by which time surely the Transatlantic corridor would be open. I also had a cat-sitter confirmed – perversely, a friend flying in from Manhattan for the duration, ready to quarantine with my beloved Beamish. I stared at my phone and fast-forwarded through denial and anger, danced around bargaining, skipped depression and hurled myself into acceptance.