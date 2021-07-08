Westborough chaplain uses MassBay CNA training to help Honduras residents

During a recent mission trip to Honduras, Bob Davidson proudly wore his MassBay scrubs. From May 28 to June 6, Davidson, who works as a chaplain at Brookhaven Hospice in Westborough, was on his fourth medical mission trip with GO International, a Kentucky-based nonprofit, with a team of 15. He helped citizens in the northwest corner of the country, which was hit with back-to-back hurricanes in November.