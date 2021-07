Next Glass is a tech company focused on the alcohol industry, and it’s been busy growing by acquisition. The Wilmington, N.C.-based beer software and services company netted three whales in the digital beer and beverage alcohol space last year — BeerAdvocate, Hop Culture and Oznr (formerly CraftCellr). To complement that trio, Next Glass already owned Untappd and Untappd for Business. Now, Next Glass has just announced the acquisition of Vancouver-based Ollie Order, a leading Canadian omnichannel multi-tenant alcohol marketplace platform. Ollie facilitates all aspects of transactions between buyers, logistics providers and suppliers in the beverage-alcohol industry (fulfillment and accounting to inventor and government reporting). According to the press release: