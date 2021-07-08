Sen. Young announces slate of interim studies focusing on racial equity
Of the 71 interim study requests approved by Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat last week, five were requested by state Sen. George Young, D-Oklahoma City. The series of studies would give senators the opportunity to delve into topics such as racial equality, health disparities in the African American community, minority-owned businesses and funding for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU).oksenate.gov
Comments / 0