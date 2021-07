WINDOM — The Sons of Norway Stavanger Lodge 1-538 will conduct its next meeting at 7 p.m. July 15, at the Cottonwood Co. Historical Society, 812 Fourth Ave., Windom. Ilene Clark, owner of Antiques 86 near Lakefield, will present “Downsize and De-Clutter”. The amount of items accumulated over many years living in the same house can be overwhelming. Remember, it’s all just “stuff”….except when it’s not. Things change, such as our health, or when someone passes on.