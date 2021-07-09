My Favourite Pieces: Contemporary crafts with the power to surprise

In Greek philosopher Plato’s allegory of the cave, people chained up for their entire lives inside a cave mistake the shadows on the walls, cast by a fire, for reality. He likens the philosopher to a prisoner who, once freed from the cave, perceives the higher levels of reality. In the exhibition Reflections, Vivo artists Norma Alonzo, Ilse Bolle, Barrie Brown, Warren Keating, Tracy King, Ann Laser, Gary Oakley, and Laurinda Stockwell find inspiration in reflections to explore facets of reality: objects and their mirrored reflections. Alonzo, for instance, explores how abstraction reflects reality before our brain can turn it into nomenclature and iconography, and Laser uses translucence and varied surface reflections to capture the imagination of the viewers in mixed media works made from recycled tea bags: a tribute to the reflective moments of drinking tea in solitude. Reflections is currently on exhibit and runs through Aug. 31.