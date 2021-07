It was eerily reminiscent of June 2011. We watched trees 60 feet tall bending as a fierce windstorm approached around 5:30 in the afternoon. Thunder roared! Lights went out! Power was estimated to be restored in about an hour. But then, a new message indicated widespread outage and no estimate of when electricity would be restored. My mind flashed back to the summer of 2011, the year I started writing for The Focus. Power was out four days and three nights after a powerful storm. That week, I was writing three stories for The Focus. Hollywood legends James Drury and Robert Fuller were coming to Morristown, Tennessee. I did phone interviews with both cowboys. With Fuller, I had to stop along Broadway to recharge my phone and call him back. I wrote by lantern light about Drury, Fuller, and the Chet Atkins Appreciation Society. Days were spent at the Fountain City Library typing my stories on the computer and sending to The Focus.