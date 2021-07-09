Cowley admissions team ready for fair season

With the fall semester just around the corner, Cowley College’s admissions representatives will be busy promoting the school at several area events. Along with sponsoring the Kansas Wheat Festival Perplexing Puzzle on Friday in Wellington, Cowley’s admissions team will be on hand for the Cowley County Fair from July 29 through Aug. 2. Cowley will also have a presence at the Kay County Free Fair on Sept. 13-18 in Blackwell, Okla., and at the Kansas State Fair on Sept. 10-19 in Hutchinson.