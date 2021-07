Top shelf breweries, soaring hikes, and the Comeback Kid’s presidential library. It only takes 11 seconds of Willie Nelson’s iconic “On the Road Again” before the impulse strikes to jump in the driver’s seat, fill the cup holder with a Texas-sized caffeinated beverage, and ask Siri for turn-by-turn directions to somewhere far out yonder. But with so much to explore in our very own Lone Star State, however, we all too often forget that our closest neighbors are similarly teeming with plenty to satisfy our change-of-scenery yearnings.