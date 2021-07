Rising star Coco Gauff announced Sunday afternoon that she won't be able to compete at the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for the coronavirus. Gauff, 17, was to compete in singles and doubles at her first Olympics. She disclosed her positive test via Twitter, writing: "I am so disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for covid and won't be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo. It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future."