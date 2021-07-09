Cancel
NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Lakers’ LeBron James Tweeted After Game 2 Of Finals

By Yahoo! Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers sent out a Tweet after the Phoenix Suns beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-108 in Arizona on Thursday evening in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The Tweet from James can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account. The Phoenix Suns were 4.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.

