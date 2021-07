I take great pleasure in writing this letter to thank everyone who donated this year to the Fourth of July fireworks display. This community is so generous and responsive to the Streetwalkers who walk the streets from the middle of March until the fourth of July to experience the pleasure of seeing the annual celebration of our Country’s birth of a nation in such a spectacular fashion. This year the Streetwalkers did not start walking until the first of June which made our total donations less than in years past. As most of you know, the Streetwalkers walk this spring for the fireworks of 2022. If you would like to donate at City Hall or at the Fire Station. I can be reached at 208-599-1837 to come and pick up your donation.