Elgin, TX

Cardboard Boat Race - Adult and Youth Competitions!

elgintx.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet your team together and start designing! This event is a great way to work as a family to build the best boat out of cardboard and race it in Morris Memorial Pool! Two races will occur, one for adults, one for youth! Prizes for winners! PERMITTED MATERIALS: - Cardboard - Duct Tape - Permanent Markers RULES: 1. Boats must be made entirely out of cardboard and duct tape and should fit one rower 2. Boats may be no longer than 8 feet and no wider than 4 feet 3. Joints and seams only may be taped - When taping seams, only 1.5 inches of tape can overlap the seam 5. Must be able to row the boat with your hands 6. All races are the length of the pool from one edge to the other 7. Materials other than those listed above are forbidden 8. If the rower falls out of the boat the team is disqualified 9. The name of each boat should be above the waterline of the pool 10. Boats can only be decorated with permanent markers - All boat names, designs, themes, etc. should be approp.

www.elgintx.com

