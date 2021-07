Homicides in Denver in the first six months of 2021 have outpaced the same time frame in 2020, on track for a multi-year record for homicides. According to the Denver Police Department's open data portal, the city recorded 44 homicides in 2021 as of Wednesday, compared with 39 in the same period last year. The 95 homicides reported by police in 2020 represented about a 50% increase over 2019.