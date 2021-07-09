Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is coming with a microSD slot and 32MP camera

By Samuel Martinez
pocketnow.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have been getting wave after wave of new Samsung leaks, and it seems that they won’t stop coming even if Samsung is now feeling sensitive about the topic. The latest leak comes from TENAA, and it confirms everything we already know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The...

pocketnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Qualcomm Snapdragon#Fe#Tenaa#Chinese#Tb#Fhd#Ip68#Gps#Wifi 6e#Nfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Samsung Galaxy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
Country
Japan
News Break
NFL
News Break
Electronics
Related
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Here's how to get the Samsung Galaxy S20 in your hands for free

Don't let the words "trade-in offer" keep you from scoring an excellent deal on your next smartphone. Samsung's trade-in program makes switching to your next device easy and affordable — you could even snag your next phone for free today. One of the best Samsung Galaxy deals available this week...
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Verizon has the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G on sale for $0 with almost no strings attached

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. 5G-enabled smartphones are pretty much ubiquitous these days, no matter where you like to do your shopping or what your favorite US carrier is, and unless you're a very demanding power user, we see no reason why you'd need to spend a small fortune... or in fact, anything at all on a mobile device capable of producing the best download speeds available in 2021.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Galaxy S21 FE availability might be extremely limited

One of Samsung’s more interesting flagship phones could turn out to be a disappointment instead for some. Bearing key features of the Galaxy S21 series in a more affordable package, the Galaxy S21 FE “Fan Edition” could offer more budget-conscious consumers a better alternative this year. Delays and component supply shortages, however, threaten to ruin an otherwise good plan, and, now, the Galaxy S21 FE might not even be available anywhere except for two major markets only.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Samsung just launched a $200 smartphone with 2-day battery life

Samsung just launched an entry-level Android smartphone that has some decent specs, but the highlight is definitely the massive 6,000 mAh battery. That’s going to provide users with enough juice for up to two days of usage on a single charge — and the phone has a starting price of around $200. If all that sounds too good to be true, well, it sort of is too good to be true. The brand new Samsung Galaxy M32 handset will only be available in India on Monday, and it’s unclear whether it’ll launch in other markets anytime soon. Today’s Top Deal AirPods Pro sold...
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Samsung May Soon Offer New Colors For The Galaxy S21 Series

It seems like Samsung may soon offer new colors for the Galaxy S21 series. The Galaxy S21 Ultra launched in the Navy Blue variant recently, though that variant is exclusive to Best Buy in the US. Samsung is expected to offer the Galaxy S21 series in new colors soon. According...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE appears on certification site, revealing its specs

Samsung is working on a Fan Edition variant of its flagship Galaxy S21. Over the last few months, we’ve seen several leaks about the device that have revealed everything from its design to its expected launch date. However, none of the leaks have confirmed any of the Galaxy S21 FE’s specifications. That changes today, as the Galaxy S21 FE has now been spotted on the Chinese certification authority TENAA’s website, and the listing reveals several key details.
NFLAndroid Authority

Apparent Galaxy S21 FE passes through TENAA spilling more details

A phone believed to be the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has passed through TENAA. The listing reveals the device’s dimensions, battery capacity, and more. A phone believed to be the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE recently passed through the FCC, spilling a few key details in the process. Now, the Chinese variant of the device has seemingly passed through certification agency TENAA, too.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Under Display Camera shown off

Next month, the world will get to know the new foldable smartphones from Samsung. The South Korean tech giant is still the forerunner when it comes to foldable devices even with a number of competitors. There isn’t a worthy rival yet. But with Xiaomi and other Chinese OEMs ramping up their development and production, as well as, Huawei’s dropping out of the Top 5, Samsung may soon have competition. It will introduce two models this year: the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Galaxy S22 Ultra MASSIVE Camera, iPhone Zoom Changes & more! (video)

The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and more are on sale today. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 selling for $900, Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro and more are also on sale. As per usual, the official news today begin with deals.. Starting with Samsung’s ever-lasting trade-in deals.. As yes, you can still get the Galaxy S21 5G for 99 bucks, the S21+ for 200, or the S21 Ultra for 400 bucks. Probably the best deal is for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 which is 900 bucks, but again, if you have an eligible device for trade-in. If you don’t have a device to trade in and still want a Galaxy, the S20 FE is available for 100 dollars off on Amazon, so you can get the base model for 600 bucks. If you’re looking for a laptop, the M1 MacBook Pro is now 200 bucks off, leaving the half a terabyte of storage model for 1300.. And hey, if you feel like you don’t need the fan, the MacBook Air is also getting a 150 dollar discount, leaving that at 1100 for the same amount of storage we mentioned with the Pro.. Finally, the Google Pixel 4 is available for 400 dollars off its original price tag, you can get it for 400 bucks. We have more deals on Razer laptops, LG Gaming monitors and more, in the links in the description.
NFLmspoweruser.com

See the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE from all directions in leaked 3D render

While we do not know when the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be coming to market, this has not stopped the leaks from flowing. Today reliable leaker Evan Blass posted 3D renders in a number of colours for the upcoming handset. The device (models SM-G990U and SM-G99U1) has already been...
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Animations show the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE from every angle

A leak has shared 360-degree videos that reportedly show the Galaxy S21 FE. True to rumors, it’s a spin on the regular S21 with a lower-cost design. The S21 FE could launch as soon as Samsung’s rumored Unpacked event in August. You don’t have to settle for static images if...
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Galaxy S21 FE leak reveals some specs of Samsung's next value flagship

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S21 FE may have passed through China's TENAA certification process. The listing for the device suggests the phone will be a little more compact than last year's Galaxy S20 FE. Additionally, the listing reveals 5G support and a 4,370mAh battery. Samsung's highly-anticipated Galaxy S21 FE is now...
TechnologyAndroid Central

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE vs. Galaxy Tab S6: should you upgrade?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE isn't officially out yet, and while a sale price hasn't been confirmed for the U.S. market, based on the U.K. pricing, it will likely surpass $700. This makes it an expensive upgrade that will only be worth it for those who will take advantage of the new features.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's key specs leak through a TENAA listing

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been a subject of numerous leaks in the last couple of weeks signaling a nearing announcement. Now a TENAA certification listing is here to reveal a bit more about the handset. The listing isn't complete yet so we only get some of the specs...

Comments / 0

Community Policy