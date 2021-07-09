Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foley, AL

Exciting Programs on July 31 at Foley Public Library

By Submitted
gulfcoastnewstoday.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOLEY - Saturday, July 31, is filled with exciting programs for both Harry Potter Day and Family Book Reads at the Foley Public Library. July 31 is Harry Potter’s birthday (as well as J. K. Rowling’s birthday) and the library will celebrate all things Harry Potter from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. with photo opportunities as well as free coloring/puzzles pages, bookmarks and stickers. The first ten to show up in costume/cosplay will win a small prize bag. A permission form must be signed for all photos taken so they can be posted on our library’s Facebook page and/or our website.

gulfcoastnewstoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Foley, AL
Government
City
Foley, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J. K. Rowling
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Website#Foley Public Library#Ryan Caver Jacqueline#Clean Horizons#The Family Book Reads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Facebook
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden: ‘Killing people’ remark was call for big tech to act

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan and New...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

New Haiti leader with international backing to take charge

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new prime minister supported by key international diplomats will take charge of Haiti, an official said Monday — a move that appeared aimed at averting a leadership struggle following the assassination of President Jovenal Moïse. Ariel Henry, who was designated prime minister by Moïse before...
POTUSAP

Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Canada to open border for vaccinated Americans starting Aug. 9

Fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada for non-essential travel beginning Aug. 9, Canadian government ministers announced Monday. The announcement marked the first step toward opening the country's border for all international tourists. Non-essential travel to Canada has been banned since March 2020, and Canada's...
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy