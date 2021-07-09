Exciting Programs on July 31 at Foley Public Library

FOLEY - Saturday, July 31, is filled with exciting programs for both Harry Potter Day and Family Book Reads at the Foley Public Library. July 31 is Harry Potter’s birthday (as well as J. K. Rowling’s birthday) and the library will celebrate all things Harry Potter from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. with photo opportunities as well as free coloring/puzzles pages, bookmarks and stickers. The first ten to show up in costume/cosplay will win a small prize bag. A permission form must be signed for all photos taken so they can be posted on our library’s Facebook page and/or our website.