Pythonic Counting: An Overview

Greetings Tenno, Cory here to give you the heads up on how Warframe’s local surfer chick gets along, so check out our Yareli guide and see what the verdict is for her!. First and foremost, this is how she plays as of July 7th’s hotfix, so if she has any buffs or nerfs from here, your results may vary. We’ll start off by taking a look at how you can obtain her, which involves the Clan Dojos or, if you have money, purchasing her with Platinum. For the sake of brevity, it’s advised to join a clan if you want to actually build the frame yourself. There’s a special room that you’ll need to build if it isn’t there already called the Bash Lab. You’ll have a list of materials to gather, which you can find below.