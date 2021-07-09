Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coding & Programming

Pythonic Counting: An Overview

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounting elements is critical! Learn how to do it eloquently!. In Python or any other programming language when trying to solve problems and/or manipulate a dataset, counting the number of elements with a given property is a frequently occurring task. In a data science project, manipulating data through loops will frequently require understanding how many items are being processed (i.e. counting). For this reason, it’s important to understand a simple and easy way to enable this. Python has many different ways to do that and in this article, we’ll go over a basic way to do that as well as more eloquent ways to go about counting operations.

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deafultdict#Counter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Coding & Programming
News Break
Python
Related
Coding & Programmingfreecodecamp.org

List Comprehension in Python Explained for Beginners

List comprehension is an easy to read, compact, and elegant way of creating a list from any existing iterable object. Basically, it's a simpler way to create a new list from the values in a list you already have. It is generally a single line of code enclosed in square...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Creating an Image Classification Slackbot in Python

Chatbots are softwares that are programmed to have a conversation with humans around some theme with a motive to achieve a defined goal. They can help us automate any particular task or trigger a general chit-chat allowing the communication medium to be either text or voice. Some of the popular...
Sciencedatasciencecentral.com

An Overview of Logistic Regression Analysis

Logistic regression is a statistical technique to find the association between the categorical dependent (response) variable and one or more categorical or continuous independent (explanatory) variable. We can define the regression model as,. G(probability of event)=β0+β1x1+β2x2+…+βkxk. We determine G using link function as following,. Y={1 ; β0+β1x1+ϵ>0. {0 ; else.
Coding & ProgrammingInfoworld

How to use the Python for loop

When you want to create a loop in Python, you generally have two choices: the while loop and the for loop. while is simple: it just repeats until a given condition is no longer true. The for loop is more complex, and thus more powerful: for lets you iterate through objects in a collection of some kind without having to know details about the collection.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

📧 Automate Email Sending with Python

The Definitive Snippets Collection for your ETL Pipelines. Often, when executing complex ETL pipelines or simple scripts, we need to read from Email boxes or even automate the sending of Emails with any kind of attachments (CSV, PDF, JPEG, etc.) [Fig.1]. As we can imagine, Python is the ideal companion...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Python and Apache Cassandra™ for Beginners

Python is one of the most widely used programming languages with a huge and supportive community, while Cassandra is one of the most popular NoSQL databases traditionally used for web applications storage or also data centric applications that are dependent on quick retrieval of data. Together, they are found in many applications across various industries as well as in academia.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Lambda functions in Python?

If you’re new to Python programming, you may not be familiar with Lambda functions. However, you might be heard of them. This is the time to learn more about Lambda functions. This post is all about Python lambda functions and structured into 3 sections — Syntax, Usage and Common errors, for your convenience.
Coding & Programmingopensource.com

Reading and writing files with Python

Some data is meant to be temporary, stored in RAM while an application is running, and then forgotten. Some data, however, is meant to be persistent. It's stored on a hard drive for later use, and it's often the stuff that a user cares about the most. For programmers, it's very common to write code to read and write files, but every language handles this task a little differently. This article demonstrates how to handle data files with Python.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Be a Proteomic Detective with Python

Inspecting the quality of isobaric labeling proteomics results in a Jupyter notebook. Isobaric labeling quantitative proteomics is complex, requiring extensive sample preparation, mass spectrometry (MS) acquisition and data analysis. The samples are lysed and solubilized, cysteine residues are normally reduced and alkylated, proteins are digested into peptides, peptides are labeled with isotopically labeled reagents, usually fractionated and desalted [1]. And that is only the path from the sample vial to mass spectrometer! Too many things can go wrong, so it is important to scrutinize the quality of the data that becomes a basis for biological and medical conclusions.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Warframe Yareli Guide and Overview

Greetings Tenno, Cory here to give you the heads up on how Warframe’s local surfer chick gets along, so check out our Yareli guide and see what the verdict is for her!. First and foremost, this is how she plays as of July 7th’s hotfix, so if she has any buffs or nerfs from here, your results may vary. We’ll start off by taking a look at how you can obtain her, which involves the Clan Dojos or, if you have money, purchasing her with Platinum. For the sake of brevity, it’s advised to join a clan if you want to actually build the frame yourself. There’s a special room that you’ll need to build if it isn’t there already called the Bash Lab. You’ll have a list of materials to gather, which you can find below.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Generating Fake Data with Python

The first step in data analysis is finding data to analyze. All too often, this crucial first step is next to impossible. Data that meets our needs may be proprietary, expensive, hard to collect, or simply may not exist. Finding a suitable dataset is the most common problem I face...
Electionstowardsdatascience.com

Khmer Natural Language Processing in Python

Utilizing khmer-nltk, an open-source NLP toolkit for Khmer. By reading this piece, you will learn to perform natural language processing task on Khmer language in Python. For your information, Khmer is the official language of Cambodia and used widely in Thailand (East and Northeast) and Vietnam (Mekong Delta). Having a...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Python Tricks: Flattening Lists

Welcome to a series of short posts each with handy Python tricks that can help you become a better Python programmer. In this blog, we will look into how to flatten lists. We have all dealt with lists of lists or even worse: lists of nested lists. Theoretically, we can...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

What is dbt?

Your guide to analytics engineering and the tool that created it. A little over a year ago I transferred into a new data engineering role in a different part of the company I was at. I knew going into it that I would be working with a lot more Python and SQL than I did in my previous role. Being a lover of data and analytics, this was exciting. I had never actually used SQL in my engineering roles at that company and now was the opportunity to improve my skills.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

5 Solved Python Project for Python Developers

The best way to learn a programming language is to implement the language features in some projects. They not only help to improve the understanding of the language but also give a boost to your resume. These projects also help you to understand some basic software engineering principles like design,...
Coding & Programminggeekwire.com

Python Virtual Final Presentations

Join our community, virtually, in celebrating the accomplishments of our 401 graduates while also getting an exclusive look at the projects that are created during a week-long development sprint. The group presentations will give you a great sense of the stories and backgrounds of the graduates coming out of Code Fellows, while also providing insights into the skill sets gained over the past 10 weeks. In just 5 days, these students plan, build, and launch an MVP to demonstrate their development capabilities.
Computersdataversity.net

In-Memory Database Architecture: An Overview

In-memory databases work faster than databases with disk storage. This is because they use “internal” optimization algorithms, which are simpler and faster, and this type of system requires fewer CPU instructions than a disk storage system. Additionally, accessing data that has been stored “in-memory” eliminates the need for. while searching...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Explainable AI (XAI) with SHAP -Multi-Class Classification Problem

Practical guide for XAI analysis with SHAP for a Multi-class classification problem. Model explainability becomes a basic part of the machine learning pipeline. Keeping a machine learning model as a “black box” is not an option anymore. Luckily there are analytical tools such as (lime, ExplainerDashboard, Shapash, Dalex and more) that are evolving rapidly and becoming more popular. In a previous post we explained how to use SHAP for a regression problem. This guide provides a practical example on how to use and interpret the open source python package, SHAP, for XAI analysis in Multi-class classification problem and use it to improve the model.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Shell Scripts for Data Science in Python

Learn the basics of command-line arguments in Bash so that you make the most of shell scripts in your work as a data scientist. Let’s learn a little bit of shell scripting, as it will greatly improve your ability to supply and parse command-line arguments (CLA) to your Python scripts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy