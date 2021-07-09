Soaring ceilings define Tara Gbolade’s dramatic Timber House

After discovering this summerhouse while on a walk about an hour outside of Copenhagen in 2017, Marie Hesseldahl fell in love with the architecture and the way it blended with the natural environment. The one-story, wooden “type house” was designed by renowned Danish architects Knud Friis & Elmar Moltke Nielsen of Friis & Moltke in the mid 60s. The original owner saw the design in an architectural magazine and had it built in 1969 in a pine plantation in North Zealand, Denmark. While simple, the house is dotted with special original details and materials, including pine veneer wall paneling, black ceiling beams and built-in furniture. Not everyone would appreciate this mid-century gem the way Hesseldahl did, but as a designer and Design Manager for Danish brand Muuto, it fell into the right hands.