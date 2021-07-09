Cancel
Interior Design

Soaring ceilings define Tara Gbolade’s dramatic Timber House

By Ellie Stathaki
Wallpaper*
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 1960s home in Chislehurst, Kent, in the UK, has been transformed with a dramatic extension by London based Gbolade Design Studio. Headed by Tara Gbolade, the architecture practice created a bold new design, Timber House, which goes beyond pure aesthetics to enhance the building’s sustainability credentials and the architecture’s overall functionality. Clad in stylish dark timber and featuring a defining pitched roof, the house results from a commission to refurbish and extend a family home.

